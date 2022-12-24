Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.71. 10,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,065,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,214.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $740,742.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $441,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $740,742.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,557 shares of company stock worth $2,246,486. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

