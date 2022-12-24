Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $1.54 on Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $382.96 million and $12.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00009122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.42 or 0.05356005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00499036 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.86 or 0.29568149 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 310,175,885 coins and its circulating supply is 249,180,405 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
