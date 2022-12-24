Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $92.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.24. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

