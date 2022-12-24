Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.11

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $80.51 million and $1.83 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00609533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00264605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,506,633 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

