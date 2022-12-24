Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
