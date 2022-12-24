Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.26. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

