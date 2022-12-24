Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.30

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.30 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 77.80 ($0.95). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 1,928,216 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £494.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

About Target Healthcare REIT

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

(Get Rating)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

