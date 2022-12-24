TD Securities Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$145.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$129.63.

CGI Stock Performance

CGI stock opened at C$116.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI has a one year low of C$95.45 and a one year high of C$120.82.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

