TD Securities Cuts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$81.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

