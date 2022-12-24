TD Securities Lowers Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Articles

