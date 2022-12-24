Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TECK opened at $38.28 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.