Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $859.76 million and $58.85 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007536 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026717 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004733 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007554 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,516,274,743 coins and its circulating supply is 5,972,222,182,880 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
