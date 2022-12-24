Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.86

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.86 and traded as high as $31.34. Textainer Group shares last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 186,308 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 39.17%. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,458,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

