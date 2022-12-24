The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.15

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.15 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($1.87). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.87), with a volume of 13,778 shares changing hands.

The Alumasc Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £55.65 million and a PE ratio of 592.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.33.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

