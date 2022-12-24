The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,800 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.16) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BATS. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.20) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.31) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,043 ($49.11).
British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,316.50 ($40.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,337.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,390.55. The stock has a market cap of £74.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,411.28. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.
British American Tobacco Announces Dividend
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
