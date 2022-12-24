The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 14.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 861.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 66,434 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hershey by 17.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $235.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $188.17 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.25.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.75.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

