The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.
LOVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Lovesac Price Performance
LOVE opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth $990,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 25.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 178,119 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
