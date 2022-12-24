The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.48) to GBX 950 ($11.54) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.75) to GBX 775 ($9.41) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.88) to GBX 683 ($8.30) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.32) to GBX 725 ($8.81) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $751.38.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

