The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $84.69 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

