Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0400 on Top Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $47,842.11 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 82.4% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $858.36 or 0.05095259 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00499487 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,985.62 or 0.29594867 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0401162 USD and is down -27.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,842.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

