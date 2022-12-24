Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 503.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tilray by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tilray by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 31.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 9.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at $19,130,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tilray Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Barclays cut their price objective on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,166,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,064,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.33. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

