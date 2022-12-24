TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TCON opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 244,000 shares of company stock worth $325,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Further Reading

