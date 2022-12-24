TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TCON opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
