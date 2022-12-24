Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,925 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 47,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,372,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,896,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIVR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.81. 184,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Further Reading

