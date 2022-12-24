Traxx 24 Hour Volume Tops $172,803.83 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $172,803.83 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $848.73 or 0.05040790 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00499603 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.11 or 0.29601713 BTC.

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

