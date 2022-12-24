Truist Financial Boosts Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target to $28.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $165,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.