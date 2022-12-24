Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 788,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 343,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCNNF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

