Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.25.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,942,392.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,942,392.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at $81,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,030. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,817,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Trupanion by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.