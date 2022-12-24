Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.45

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.45 and traded as high as C$43.53. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$43.53, with a volume of 53,624 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNS shares. Cormark upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.09.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$590.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$590.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

