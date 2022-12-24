Uniphar (LON:UPR) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.30). 34,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 23,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.25).

Uniphar Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.67. The company has a market capitalization of £750.79 million and a PE ratio of 1,718.75.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

