Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.97 billion and $44.15 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00030941 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00390304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021759 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000939 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

