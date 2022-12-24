UNUS SED LEO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.55 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00021714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $2.55 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00391128 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000939 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018144 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

