UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Hits $3.50 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00021759 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and approximately $2.54 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

