USDD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.39 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, USDD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $713.46 million and approximately $24.39 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

