USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.41 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005081 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $95.41 million and approximately $279,685.07 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

