USDX [Kava] Hits Market Capitalization of $95.45 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00005079 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $95.45 million and $312,186.41 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,842.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00603994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00262269 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00038432 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053442 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

