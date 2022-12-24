Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 4%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.66. 132,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 178,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Uxin Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uxin Limited will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Uxin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 12.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 255,997.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 209,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 516.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 180,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 41.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 233,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

See Also

