Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 4%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.66. 132,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 178,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Uxin Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uxin Limited will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
