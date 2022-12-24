VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 185,100 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

