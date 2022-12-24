Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $69.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

