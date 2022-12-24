Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$28.72 and last traded at C$28.72. Approximately 58,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 119,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.68.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.
See Also
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.