Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$28.72 and last traded at C$28.72. Approximately 58,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 119,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.