Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $248.36 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.05.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

