Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $182.83 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $206.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.05.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

