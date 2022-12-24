Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $174.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

