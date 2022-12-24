Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

