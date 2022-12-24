Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. 3,539,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

