Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $947,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 975,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

