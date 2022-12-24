Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

