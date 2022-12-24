Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.87. 4,571,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

