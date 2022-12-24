Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Increased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

