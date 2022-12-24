Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

LMT opened at $483.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $347.00 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.