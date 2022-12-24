Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,887 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

